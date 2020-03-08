Egretia (EGT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.63 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Egretia token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Egretia has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,636,064 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit, OKEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

