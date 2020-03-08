Electra Market Cap Tops $4.50 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Electra has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Electra has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $1,116.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, Fatbtc and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,525,855,220 coins and its circulating supply is 28,658,698,667 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinBene, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, Cryptohub and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

