EncrypGen (DNA) Price Hits $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One EncrypGen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and IDEX. EncrypGen has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $264.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EncrypGen has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EncrypGen

EncrypGen was first traded on June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen.

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

