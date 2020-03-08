Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Cap of $19.47 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, HitBTC, AirSwap and Tidex. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and $1.64 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000671 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, ABCC, Binance, Hotbit, AirSwap, GOPAX, Huobi, Mercatox, OKEx, Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

