eosDAC 24 Hour Volume Hits $64,124.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 174.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, Bitbns and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $64,124.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Bibox, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

