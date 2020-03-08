EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,144,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $226.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $155.30 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

