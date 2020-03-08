Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Epizyme worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. Epizyme Inc has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In related news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $53,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $73,909.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,545 shares of company stock worth $319,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

