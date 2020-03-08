Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $924.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post $924.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $929.75 million and the lowest is $919.48 million. Equifax reported sales of $846.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,781,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Equifax by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $154.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.26. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equifax has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $164.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.