Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,928 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.07% of Equifax worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,069. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $164.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

