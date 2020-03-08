Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth comprises 2.2% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,244,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,047,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,232,000 after purchasing an additional 688,388 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,291,000 after buying an additional 565,980 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 745,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,463,000 after buying an additional 398,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 95.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,830,000 after buying an additional 312,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

EQC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 723,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a current ratio of 75.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

