ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0426

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna, Mercatox and Token Store. ERC20 has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $47,854.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.