Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTA. BidaskClub cut Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $19.08 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $393.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230,940 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $4,185,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $3,312,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $2,815,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $1,174,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

