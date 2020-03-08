Ether Kingdoms Token Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $27,936.00 and approximately $15,687.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ether Kingdoms Token

IMP is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,156,297 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

