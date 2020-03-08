EtherSportz (ESZ) Price Reaches $0.0718 on Major Exchanges

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. EtherSportz has a total market capitalization of $202,421.00 and approximately $459.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One EtherSportz token can now be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

EtherSportz Profile

EtherSportz is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 2,818,656 tokens. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EtherSportz Token Trading

EtherSportz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

