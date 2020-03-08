Evedo Price Hits $0.0109 on Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $121,120.00 and approximately $595,297.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,094,590 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.