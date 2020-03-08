Everex Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. Everex has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and $1.40 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everex has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002949 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Huobi and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everex Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Mercatox, OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi, BX Thailand and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

