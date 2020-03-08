Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 527,615 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.67% of Everi worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,237,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,772,000 after purchasing an additional 233,980 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 621,608 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Everi by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,749,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 294,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Everi by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,998,000 after acquiring an additional 64,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 949,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.22. 1,821,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,527. Everi Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

