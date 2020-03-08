ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits One Day Volume of $8,840.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $331,219.00 and approximately $8,840.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

