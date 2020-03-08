Expanse (EXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,960.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex and YoBit. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $692,062.00 and approximately $3,960.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.