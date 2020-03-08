Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.69. 55,615,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,300,232. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

