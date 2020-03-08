Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post $18.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.67 billion and the lowest is $18.26 billion. Facebook posted sales of $15.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $85.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.75 billion to $86.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $101.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.86 billion to $104.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,296 shares of company stock worth $17,449,702. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 39,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,722,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $181.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.33. The company has a market capitalization of $527.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

