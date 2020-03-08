Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $968.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, QBTC and BX Thailand. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 269,946,440 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Bittrex, QBTC, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

