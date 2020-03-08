Fetch Price Reaches $0.0409 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. During the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Fetch Profile

FET is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.