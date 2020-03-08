Financial Review: Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Logansport Financial (NASDAQ:LOGN)

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.23 million 1.88 $18.65 million N/A N/A Logansport Financial $8.88 million 2.70 $2.25 million N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Codorus Valley Bancorp and Logansport Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.79% 9.99% 1.01% Logansport Financial 26.08% N/A N/A

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania primarily in York and Lancaster County; and Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County in Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, money market accounts and certificates, remote deposit banking, and e-statements; and business Internet banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, equipment leasing, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

