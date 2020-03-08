FintruX Network Price Tops $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $954,044.00 and approximately $801.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

