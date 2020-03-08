First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,043 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FRC opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.79.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

