First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 1.04% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FVC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 88,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,516. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

