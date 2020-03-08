First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) is Prospera Financial Services Inc’s Largest Position

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,156,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,242 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 5.49% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $131,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 748.5% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,249,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,815 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 460,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,554.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 299,305 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.38. 595,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,153. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $34.07.

