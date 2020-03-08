First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by NewDay Solutions LLC

NewDay Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,475 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NewDay Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 114,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 94,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 86,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 337,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 72,248 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 747.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 57,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 236,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 49,557 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. 769,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

