First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stake Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

FPX stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,731. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $88.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

