FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 460.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in FirstService by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV opened at $100.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.73. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $83.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. FirstService’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

