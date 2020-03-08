FLO (FLO) Market Cap Tops $5.19 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. FLO has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $10,396.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056487 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

