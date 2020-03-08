Fmr LLC Acquires 325,467 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 2,645.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,467 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.98% of Argo Group worth $22,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Argo Group by 6,534.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after purchasing an additional 741,728 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Argo Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 345,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after buying an additional 68,473 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Argo Group stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $78.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

