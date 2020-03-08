Fmr LLC Acquires 37,786 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,786 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.57% of LogMeIn worth $24,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 469,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LogMeIn by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in LogMeIn by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after buying an additional 229,051 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 15.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

LogMeIn stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.01. LogMeIn Inc has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

