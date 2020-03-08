Fmr LLC Acquires 500,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.20% of SilverCrest Metals worth $23,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.