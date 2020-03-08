Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608,300 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.17% of QEP Resources worth $23,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after buying an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 148.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808,694 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $14,527,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,043,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,159 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,487,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt purchased 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Trice purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

QEP opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $446.80 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 2.32. QEP Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

