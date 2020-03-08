Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,206 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.02% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $25,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $20.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.35.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.