Fmr LLC Buys 1,631,546 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,712,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631,546 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 6.60% of Intrepid Potash worth $23,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $4,969,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPI opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $222.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

