Fmr LLC Buys 305,759 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,759 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.92% of B&G Foods worth $22,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 7,497.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in B&G Foods by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 68,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.58. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

