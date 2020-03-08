Fmr LLC Buys 38,459 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.02% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $24,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $10.08 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on KRP. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

