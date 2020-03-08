Fmr LLC Buys 479,359 Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) by 419.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479,359 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Forty Seven worth $23,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 595.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 1,393,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Forty Seven by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 113,449 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Forty Seven by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forty Seven stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Forty Seven Inc has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $887,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,118,404 shares in the company, valued at $39,692,157.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,196,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,500. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

FTSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Forty Seven from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

