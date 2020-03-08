Fmr LLC Buys 86,015 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,015 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.46% of Safehold worth $23,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 599.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,277,333. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

SAFE opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.02.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

