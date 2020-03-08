Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,554,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,438,697 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Denbury Resources worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,727,964 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 104,835 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,345,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 457.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 782,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 642,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 148.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,926,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,984 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

Shares of DNR stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.43.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.73 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

