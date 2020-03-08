Fmr LLC Decreases Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280,376 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.38% of CDK Global worth $24,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.