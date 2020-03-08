Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Michaels Companies worth $25,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Michaels Companies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Michaels Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $934,000.

MIK opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Michaels Companies Inc has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $13.70.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. Stephens lowered Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

