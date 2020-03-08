Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 86,340 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.44% of Amedisys worth $23,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amedisys by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Amedisys by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMED shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.15.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.87, for a total value of $208,546.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps bought 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $174.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.84 and a 200 day moving average of $156.29. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

