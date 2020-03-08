Fmr LLC Grows Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 260,034.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,698 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.90% of Kennametal worth $27,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,153.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 119,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 671,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

