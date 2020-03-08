Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,133,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,823 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.35% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $26,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

AMLP opened at $6.05 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

