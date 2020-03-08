Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.10% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

EIDX opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.78 and a quick ratio of 18.78. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of -0.42.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EIDX. Barclays downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

