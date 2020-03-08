Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 251.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120,826 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.29% of Nordson worth $27,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

In other Nordson news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $72,608.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,077 shares of company stock worth $7,005,698. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson stock opened at $143.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.99. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $180.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

